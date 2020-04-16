Trias (TRY) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $949,393.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 733.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02747433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00220169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00055651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

