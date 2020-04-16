TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,075 ($14.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TUI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUI traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 325.90 ($4.29). The company had a trading volume of 6,843,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 218 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,090 ($14.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 424.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 823.20.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.