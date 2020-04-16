Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 88.89 ($1.17).

TLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

TLW traded up GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 17.33 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,532,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $244.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

