ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 5,000 Shares

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £2,150 ($2,828.20).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 14,909 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £9,392.67 ($12,355.52).

On Friday, January 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,503 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £6,616.89 ($8,704.14).

On Friday, January 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 7,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £4,410 ($5,801.10).

Shares of ULS stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 44 ($0.58). The stock had a trading volume of 411,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,376. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.22. ULS Technology PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

About ULS Technology

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

