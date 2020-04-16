Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.45. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $8,018,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

