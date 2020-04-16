Union Bankshares Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of UNB stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 15.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

