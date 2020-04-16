Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,110,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,943,203. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

