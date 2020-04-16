Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.13. 1,218,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.