Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.35% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.90. 406,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,776. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.