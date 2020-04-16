Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.22. 721,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,667. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

