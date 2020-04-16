Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.16. 417,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average of $154.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

