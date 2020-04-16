Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vulcan Materials worth $28,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $41,066,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. SunTrust Banks lowered Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.39.

NYSE VMC traded down $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $134.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

