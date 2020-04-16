Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.77. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.