Wells Fargo & Co Boosts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $325.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $9.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.40. 1,211,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.60 and its 200 day moving average is $276.44. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $186.31 and a fifty-two week high of $319.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

