Wells Fargo & Co Cuts PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $10.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 472,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,025. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $527.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.25. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,565,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $18,130,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 998.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,619,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $20,415,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.