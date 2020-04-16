Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $50.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

FBHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.62.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $43.79. 2,025,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 619,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

