Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $45.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

MAS traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. 4,543,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,508. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masco will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 30.7% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 66.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 340.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

