Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 844.58 ($11.11).

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 760 ($10.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get WPP alerts:

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

WPP stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 530.20 ($6.97). 3,402,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 607.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 897.92. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.