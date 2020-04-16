Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stock Position Lowered by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 5.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

