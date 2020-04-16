YOU COIN (YOU) Price Down 5.6% This Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $15.18 million and $4.58 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 734.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.02756920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00218892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

