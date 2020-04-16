Youdao’s (DAO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Youdao (NYSE:DAO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAO. HSBC began coverage on Youdao in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. 86 Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 26,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Youdao stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.13% of Youdao as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

