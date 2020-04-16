YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YRCW shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,964,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,779. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.53. YRC Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

