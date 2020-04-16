Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Safe Bulkers reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 341.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 210,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,095. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

