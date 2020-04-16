Zoomba (ZBA) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, Zoomba has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptohub. Zoomba has a total market cap of $693.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00329037 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00420430 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006225 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

