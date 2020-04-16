ZVCHAIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $98,107.00 (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. ZVCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $98,107.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 733.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02747433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00220169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00055651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN was first traded on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 533,615,110 coins and its circulating supply is 521,444,240 coins. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

