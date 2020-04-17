$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.48. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Acushnet in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.90. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

