-$0.57 EPS Expected for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $723,837.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

