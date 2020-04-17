$0.60 EPS Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. American Assets Trust posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,085 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.