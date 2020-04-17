$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.73. Addus Homecare posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.35. 241,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.29. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Addus Homecare by 464.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Addus Homecare by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Addus Homecare by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

