0x (ZRX) Price Tops $0.17

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 17th. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Binance, GOPAX and Poloniex. During the last week, 0x has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $112.60 million and approximately $21.42 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02735893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00220856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00056077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00049044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,134,957 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, FCoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Zebpay, Hotbit, Upbit, Binance, Cobinhood, Koinex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, HitBTC, Livecoin, C2CX, BitBay, OTCBTC, Huobi, ABCC, IDEX, Independent Reserve, CoinTiger, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Bilaxy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DigiFinex, BitMart, GOPAX, Crex24, Kucoin, Bitbns, AirSwap, Iquant, Poloniex, WazirX, Bithumb, Gate.io, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Coinone, DDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.