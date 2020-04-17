$10.48 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report sales of $10.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 million and the highest is $16.30 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $7.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $29.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.33 million to $30.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.05 million, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $33.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 311.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $743.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.65. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 71,816 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 51,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

