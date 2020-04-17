16,100 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 554,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,554,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 454,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI opened at $90.75 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.