168,763 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 168,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,513,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Albemarle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.8% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 29,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

ALB stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 59,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

