$232.82 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $232.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.97 million to $234.80 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $238.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

