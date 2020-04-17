$247.79 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report sales of $247.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.90 million and the lowest is $240.03 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $255.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $986.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $965.79 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.70 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of STL stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 543,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

