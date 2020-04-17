$353.80 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post sales of $353.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $361.70 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $450.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,207 shares of company stock worth $896,957. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 581,960 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,322,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 778,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,556,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

