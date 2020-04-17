37,020 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $93,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120,710 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,276,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $33.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0279 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

