3,728,593 Shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,728,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,232,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 5.32% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $674,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $25,107,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

