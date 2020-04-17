3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after buying an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after buying an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

