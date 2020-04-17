4,353 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.68.

Shares of NVDA opened at $294.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

