4NEW Price Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. 4NEW has a market cap of $9,547.65 and $1,347.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, LATOKEN and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.02740193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00224695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

