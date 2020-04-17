67,852 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

