A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s (AMKBY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 89,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.44 and a beta of 1.07. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

