AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded AB SKF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AB SKF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

Shares of AB SKF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 47,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,899. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.