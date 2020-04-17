Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.01. 16,062,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,200,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $97.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

