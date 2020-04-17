Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,220 at Peel Hunt

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABC. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,273.60 ($16.75).

Get Abcam alerts:

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,137 ($14.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 54.14. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 943 ($12.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,252.38.

In related news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.