Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 14.5% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

NYSE:ACN traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,393. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.