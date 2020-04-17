AdHive Trading Up 0.8% This Week (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $90,038.27 and approximately $131.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AdHive Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

