Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80,231 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 363,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $4,031,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AJRD traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

