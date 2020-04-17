AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,004 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of AGCO worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $55,835,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $19,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $13,519,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 156,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

